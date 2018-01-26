Image caption The attack happened on Fulton Street, near the junction with Tambowie Street

A driver was attacked with weapons after being involved in a collision with another car in the Anniesland area of Glasgow.

Police said the 22-year-old appeared to be the victim of a "targeted attack".

It happened as he was driving his silver Renault Scenic on Fulton Street, near Tambowie Street, at about 17:30 on Tuesday.

After a collision with a black car, several men got out and assaulted him. Detectives have appealed for witnesses.

The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Det Con Jennifer Adams from Drumchapel CID said: "This type of violent and reckless behaviour will not be tolerated and it is vital that anyone who may be able to assist our investigation comes forward.

"If you were in the area on Tuesday evening and witnessed the incident, or noticed either vehicle on the road, please get in touch."