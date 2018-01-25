Image copyright BBC/Police Scotland Image caption Police are investigating the murder of Paul Mathieson after he was attacked in a street in Renfrew

Detectives have issued a fresh appeal in a bid to catch the killer of a man who died on his way home from a night out.

Paul Mathieson, 37, was found with serious facial injuries in Wilson Street, Renfrew on 14 January.

He died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital almost a week later.

Police had already confirmed he was in the Western Bar and the Kind Man's, both on Hairst Street.

Afterwards Mr Mathieson bought a pizza and was walking home when he met another man.

He was then subjected to a "frenzied and brutal" attack and lay on the ground for some time before a passer-by raised the alarm.

Mr Mathieson was discovered about 01:10 on but died in hospital on 20 January.

CCTV appeal

Det Chief Insp Martin Fergus urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "I'm asking people who were out on Saturday night in Renfrew town centre and who were in the two pubs visited by Paul to contact us.

"I know some people may think they don't know anything which could help us or they think they didn't witness anything but we need to know who Paul saw and spoke to that evening so your information could contribute to that.

"Let us be the judge of how relevant the information is, we are gathering information from a number of sources and one small detail could prove pivotal in piecing together the events of that evening and therefore leading us to trace the person responsible for this young man's death."

Det Ch Insp Fergus said officers have already traced people who were seen on CCTV that night but still have to speak to others.

He added: "Paul was popular and well-known in the community and family and friends are devastated at what has happened.

"A young man had gone on a night out, in his local town, and ended up being the victim of a vicious assault, resulting in his death.

"That is unacceptable and if you have any knowledge or information about this incident, please do pass it on."