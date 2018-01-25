Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The quay walls on Clyde Street have been identified as a priority area

Glasgow City Council has announced £50m towards the regeneration of the River Clyde.

The cash will be made available for quay walls between Glasgow Green and the proposed Partick to Govan bridge.

The funding is part of the City Deal scheme and is seen as a crucial part of transforming the waterfront.

Locations at Custom House Quay/Carlton Place, Clyde Street at the Briggait and Anderston/Lancefield Quay have been identified as priority sites.

The report on the quay walls was approved by the council's city administration committee with the £50m coming from Glasgow City Region City Deal funding.

While the council owns about 3,400 metres of quay wall in this area, much of the ownership is held by third parties.

'More attractive location'

The council is now developing a grant scheme where owners can apply for funding if they can demonstrate that they meet City Deal objectives.

The investment will:

Address the structural integrity of quay walls

Enhance pedestrian and cycle routes along the banks of the river

Unlock the development potential of vacant and derelict land along the river corridor

Improve place quality and the vibrancy of the river and its banks.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "The Clyde is a key part of our future economic growth, and this investment will unlock regeneration that can benefit everyone in Glasgow.

"Restoring the quay walls on the Clyde will not only remove barriers to developing sites along the waterfront, bringing jobs, homes and businesses, but will also improve access to the river, making it an even more attractive location."

Previous regeneration of the river has attracted developments such as the International Financial Services District, Glasgow Harbour, the Riverside Museum, Pacific Quay and the SEC.

The £50m of investment in the river's quay walls is part of the Glasgow City Region City Deal's £113.9m Waterfront and West End Innovation Quarter project, which will further develop the waterfront as an area that attracts investment and supports economic growth.