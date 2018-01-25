Man who admits killing ex-partner to face murder trial
A man who admitted killing his former partner at her home will go on trial for murder after prosecutors rejected his guilty plea to a reduced charge.
Gary Brown, 54, is accused of murdering Alyson Watt at a property in Paisley, Renfrewshire on 2 June last year.
Prosecutors claim Ms Watt, 52, was repeatedly struck on the head and body with a knife or similar item.
Brown made his first appearance in the dock during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
His QC Brian McConnachie offered to plead guilty to the reduced charge of culpable homicide.
'Not acceptable'
But prosecutor Michael Meehan said: "That plea is not acceptable to the Crown."
It means Brown will now stand trial for murder in May.
He is further accused of attempting to kill a 16 year-boy at the house in Paisley on the same day.
It is also claimed he stole a mobile phone from the teenager.
The trial could last up to a week.