A 76 year-old woman has died after she was struck by a van while trying to cross a road.

Police said the alarm was raised at about 07:50 on Millarbank Street in Springburn, Glasgow.

The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened near its junction with Keppochhill Road.

The road is currently closed and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

PC Adnan Alam said: We understand that the victim was walking north along Millarbank Street and thereafter began to cross the road from the west footpath to the east, at which time she was struck by a van.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around 07:50 and may have witnessed what happened to please contact the police."