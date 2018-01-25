Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery took place at St Winin's Church in Kilwinning on Tuesday afternoon

A man has been arrested following a robbery at a church in Ayrshire.

Police had appealed for information after an incident at St Winin's church in Kilwinning on Tuesday during which the priest was assaulted.

Officers said a 27-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident and was in police custody.

He is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court later.