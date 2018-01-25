Image copyright Google Image caption Hyndland Post Office was robbed around 21:10 on Wednesday

Detectives are hunting a masked man who robbed a post office at knifepoint in Glasgow's west end.

The bearded suspect targeted Hyndland Post Office on Clarence Drive about 21:10 on Wednesday.

He threatened a male member of staff with the weapon and demanded money before running off in the direction of Lauderdale Gardens with more than £200.

The man, who spoke with a local accent, was white, in his late 20s to mid 30s, 6ft and of medium build.

'Frightening experience'

He was wearing a black half balaclava, a dark grey fleece with a white logo, black trousers and flat grey shoes with white laces and white soles.

Det Insp Alasdair Barlow said: "Thankfully nobody was hurt during this incident but it was still a very frightening experience for the member of staff and it is vital that we trace the individual responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Clarence Drive yesterday evening and noticed a man matching the above description, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch."