Image caption The man was held at the gate while police were called

A man has admitted telling an airport worker "I'm a terrorist" before trying to board a flight.

Federico Scara, 30, was about to step on a plane to Amsterdam when he made the comment to Glasgow Airport worker Kirstie McLean without warning.

He was due to testify in court during a case where he was the victim of an assault.

Scara was instead held at the gate while staff notified the pilot and waited for police to arrive.

The 30-year-old barber immediately apologised to them.

Scara pled guilty at Paisley Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm on 24 October, last year.

'So stupid'

Scara, originally from Turin, Italy, but living in Queen's Park, Glasgow, was on the first leg of his journey home.

He was at gate 33 at Glasgow Airport about 05:50.

He handed Miss McLean his boarding pass and passport and she noticed his surname.

Unexpectedly he said "I'm a terrorist" before walking on to the air bridge to board the plane.

Miss McLean contacted the aircraft dispatcher who in turn reported to the captain, who stopped Scara boarding.

He was told to wait at the gate as police would be arriving.

When spoken to by officers admitted: "I said I was a terrorist. I am really sorry, it was so stupid."

After checks were made Scara was cautioned and charged and told a report would be made to the procurator fiscal.

He will return to the dock next month for sentencing.