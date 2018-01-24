Image caption Hemin Sharif will be sentenced at Glasgow Sheriff Court next month

A man attacked his partner after a night out with friends and assaulted him with a knife.

Hemin Sharif, 30, cut Paul Coe after grabbing car keys out of his hand and repeatedly told him: "I'm in control".

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard Sharif also punched Mr Coe, 61, on the head as he drove from the city centre to Summerston on 27 November 2016.

Sharif was found guilty of assault to injury and will be sentenced next month.

Stalking and slashing

The court heard Sharif is already serving five years and 10 months for stalking and slashing Mr Coe.

Sharif sought asylum in Gateshead seven years ago and was granted a temporary visa.

He then met Mr Coe, a former insurance worker, on a website and formed a relationship.

In November 2016 the couple travelled to Glasgow where they went on a night out with another man.

They left Speakeasy nightclub at about 03:00 with a friend and Mr Coe drove the group to the flat in Summerston where they were staying.

Punched

Sharif wanted to drive but Mr Coe wouldn't let him because he had been drinking and Sharif pulled the keys from his hand.

He then threatened to report Mr Coe for "stealing his car".

The court heard Sharif sat behind his partner in the car and punched him on the head.

CCTV from a lift in the block of flats on Glenavon Road showed blood on Mr Coe's head.

Sharif then punched him a second time on the head when they were in the flat.

Jurors were told he made Mr Coe say: "Yes, sir" and "No, sir".

Sharif - who made vulgar remarks to his then partner - took a knife from the kitchen and brandished it at Mr Coe.

In her speech to the jury, fiscal depute Adele Macdonald highlighted evidence from the third man.

She said: "He spoke to the accused brandishing the knife in front of Mr Coe 'like a terrorist does', holding the blade in the air and twisting it."

Sharif also hit Mr Coe on the shoe with the knife.

Previous attack

Sheriff Martin Jones QC deferred sentence until next month for reports.

Mr Coe previously fled from Gateshead to Norfolk to escape Sharif's advances in December 2016 but within days he was followed to Great Yarmouth.

On 31 March last year, two days after he had been due to be sentenced for stalking, Sharif found Mr Coe on Great Yarmouth seafront and attacked him with a shard of glass.