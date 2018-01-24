Image copyright Mic Calder Image caption Emergency services at the scene of the fire in Rutherglen on Monday morning

Detectives are hunting for the person who started a fire in a close and forced residents to be evacuated.

The alarm was raised about 10:35 on Monday on Main Street, Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

The suspect is also believed to have been responsible for a blaze in the bin shed of a neighbouring block around the same time.

Police Scotland said several residents were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

A joint investigation was carried out into the cause of the fire and it is being treated as suspicious.

CCTV examination

Det Sgt Ronnie Douglas said: "Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the area around Main Street, and checking CCTV footage to gather more information on who is responsible.

"We are also looking into a fire set around the same time within the bin shed of a neighbouring block, and believe they are both linked.

"Main Street is a busy thoroughfare, and I would appeal to anyone who witnesses anything suspicious, or who may have any information that will assist our investigation to contact Cambuslang Police Office."