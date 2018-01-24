Glasgow & West Scotland

Police hunt Rutherglen fire-raiser after flats blaze

  • 24 January 2018
Emergency services in Rutherglen Image copyright Mic Calder
Image caption Emergency services at the scene of the fire in Rutherglen on Monday morning

Detectives are hunting for the person who started a fire in a close and forced residents to be evacuated.

The alarm was raised about 10:35 on Monday on Main Street, Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

The suspect is also believed to have been responsible for a blaze in the bin shed of a neighbouring block around the same time.

Police Scotland said several residents were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

A joint investigation was carried out into the cause of the fire and it is being treated as suspicious.

CCTV examination

Det Sgt Ronnie Douglas said: "Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the area around Main Street, and checking CCTV footage to gather more information on who is responsible.

"We are also looking into a fire set around the same time within the bin shed of a neighbouring block, and believe they are both linked.

"Main Street is a busy thoroughfare, and I would appeal to anyone who witnesses anything suspicious, or who may have any information that will assist our investigation to contact Cambuslang Police Office."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites