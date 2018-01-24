Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Sisters Ellen Flynn and Eileen Glancy gave evidence to the inquiry

The nuns in charge of the Catholic order which ran the Smyllum Park children's home in Lanark have admitted a series of failures.

Sisters Ellen Flynn and Eileen Glancy said allegations of historical physical, sexual and emotional abuse were not investigated.

They told the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry that they had been advised the cases might not come to court.

A number of ex-residents have told of beatings and ill-treatment at the home.

The public inquiry sitting in Edinburgh is continuing to hear evidence about people's experiences of living and working at Smyllum Park.

It was run by the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul until it closed in the 1980s.

A man who was at an orphanage in the 1960s previously told the inquiry there was a "culture of evil among religious orders" at that time.

Sisters Ellen Flynn and Eileen Glancy have now said they wish to amend a previous apology because they realised there was more than a possibility some abuse took place.

The inquiry, before Lady Smith, continues.