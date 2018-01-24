Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption John Sharp Snr was pronounced dead at the scene

A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 78-year-old man in Greenock.

Police were called to an incident at a flat on Ann Street in the early hours of Tuesday 9 January.

John Sharp Snr was pronounced dead at the scene. His relatives have been informed.

The arrested man has been detained in police custody and is anticipated to appear at Greenock Sherriff Court on Wednesday.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.