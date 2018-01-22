Image caption The foodbank closed its doors in March

A woman who founded a food bank in Glasgow is to stand trial accused of embezzling money from it.

Julie Webster is charged with taking £15,000 from Greater Maryhill food bank between March and December 2015, while she worked at the Chapel Street centre as a coordinator.

The 41-year-old from Summerston pled not guilty by letter when the case was called at the city's Sheriff Court.

A trial has been set for June.