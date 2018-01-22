Image copyright Google Image caption The men were arrested after a raid on the 10 O'Clock Shop in Wishaw

Three men aged 38, 49 and 56 have been arrested following four armed robberies at shops in Lanarkshire.

The first raid occurred at the RS McColl newsagent on Hamilton Street, Carluke, on Sunday 10 December.

The second incident happened the following day at the 10 O'Clock Shop in Sandvale Place, Shotts.

Neville's Newsagents in Main Street, Carnwath, was targeted on Wednesday 10 January and the 10 O'Clock Shop in Glasgow Road, Wishaw, on 19 January.

Police said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The men were expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Insp Kenny Dalrymple, from Wishaw CID, said: "I hope this provides some reassurance to members of the public that our officers will do everything they can to put a stop to this type of criminal activity and make Lanarkshire a safer place to live and work."