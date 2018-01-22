Four people treated after Rutherglen house fire
- 22 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four people have been treated for minor smoke inhalation after a house fire in Rutherglen.
The blaze in the town's Main Street broke out just before 10:30.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the scene and the fire was put out shortly afterwards.
The four people treated by ambulance crews did not need to attend hospital. Fire crews remain on the scene.