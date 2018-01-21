Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened at an Esso petrol station

Police are appealing for information after a robbery at a petrol station in Rutherglen.

A man in his 40s entered the Esso petrol station on Stonelaw Road at about 04:55 and threatened the male member of staff with a knife, demanding money and cigarettes.

He then ran off in the direction of Rutherglen Main Street.

The man's black backpack containing the stolen cigarettes and cash was later found in Stoneylaw Wood.

The suspect was white, about 5ft 10in, of heavy build, and was wearing a black tammy hat and scarf, a black jacket and was carrying the backpack.

Det Con Derek Young, from Cambuslang CID, said: "I would appeal to anyone who was near to the petrol station or in the surrounding area in the early hours of this morning who saw anything suspicious or noticed a man matching the above description to please get in touch."