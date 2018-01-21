Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found in a property in Dalgleish Avenue, Cumnock

A man who died in Ayrshire may have been involved in an "altercation" the previous night, police believe.

The body of the 37-year-old was found in a property in Dalgleish Avenue, Cumnock, at about 11:15 on Saturday.

He may have been involved in an altercation with a group of men and woman in the Tower Street area of the town at 19:30 on Friday.

Police say they are treating his death as "unexplained" and they are appealing for more information.

Det Insp Graham Duncan said: "Enquiries are at a very early stage, and although there is nothing at this time to suggest that the man died as a result of the altercation he was involved in the night before, it is crucial that we establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the Tower Street area near to the bus station between 19:00 and 20:00 on Friday evening who may have witnessed a disturbance or anything at all suspicious to please get in touch."

He said a post-mortem would be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death.