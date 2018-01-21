Image copyright Google Image caption The attacked happened near the junction of Calder Street and Daisy Street

A man may be left permanently scarred after he was attacked by man who hid his weapon in a plastic carrier bag.

The 38-year-old victim suffered serious facial injuries in the "random and unprovoked" assault in the Govanhill area of Glasgow.

Police believe the "despicable individual" who attacked him may have used a glass bottle as a weapon.

They have appealed for help in tracking the man responsible for the attack on Calder Street on Saturday 23 December.

The attacked happened at about 15:00, shortly after the victim was approached by a man he did not know.

The attacker was white, aged between 45 and 55, of slim build, and had ginger or brown hair and heavy ginger stubble.

He made off along Daisy Street, in the direction of Allison Street.

Det Con John MClintock said: "This was a random and unprovoked attack which left the victim with serious facial injuries, which may leave permanent scarring.

"It is vital that we trace the despicable individual responsible and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have witnessed what happened, or noticed a man matching the above description, to please get in touch."

The victim has been treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for his injuries.