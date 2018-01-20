Murder inquiry into 'brutal' street attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in Wilson Street in Renfrew

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a man found with serious facial injuries in Renfrew.

CCTV images show Paul Mathieson, 37, was walking home after buying pizza from a fast-food shop when he was subjected to an "sustained and brutal attack".

He was discovered badly hurt in Wilson Street at about 01:10 last Sunday.

Mr Mathieson was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died almost a week later.

Detectives investigating the murder said Mr Mathieson lay on the ground "for some time" before he was found by a passer-by who raised the alarm.

Extra officers will patrol Renfrew town centre later in a bid to speak to people who may have information about his death.

Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus appealed for help in tracing the man responsible for attack.

Unprovoked attack

He said: "Mr Mathieson, who is quite well known in the Renfrew area, had been out for the night and was heading home after buying a pizza from a nearby fast food shop, when, from CCTV, he is seen talking to another man, in Wilson Street.

"Then, for some unknown reason, the man attacks him, punching him to the ground and striking him several times before making off towards Houston Street.

"Unfortunately, Mr Mathieson lay for some time before he is found by a member of the public who called the emergency services.

"We have traced a number of people who were seen in the area on CCTV, and although their information has assisted our enquiry, we have still to trace the man responsible."

He said officers wanted to speak to people who saw or had spoken to Mr Mathison on Saturday night.

Det Ch Insp Fergus added: "He was in the Kind Man's pub in Hairst Street and the Western bar on Main Street, Renfrew, earlier in the night and then popped in to a takeaway near his home to get something to eat.

"Renfrew town centre would have been busy at that time, so did you see him out and about then or have you any information that may help us trace the man responsible for his murder?

"As I said, this was a sustained and brutal attack which would seem unprovoked and I am appealing to anyone who can help us catch his killer to get in touch with police as soon as possible."