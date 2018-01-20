Image caption Coastguard teams are searching the west and east sides of Loch Fyne

Coastguard teams are continuing to search for two fishermen missing after their boat capsized in Loch Fyne in Argyll and Bute.

The 40ft Nancy Glen TT100 fishing vessel sank on Thursday evening.

The alarm was raised by a third man who was pulled from the water by the crew of a passing boat.

A coastal search of the west and east sides of the loch is being carried out by coastguard teams from Tarbert, Kames, Dunoon and Inveraray.

The fire and rescue service from Tarbet are also assisting with the coastal search and a coastguard maritime search team is on the water.

The Marine Accident Investigations Branch has started an investigation.

Image copyright Geograph/Jonathan Allen Image caption The Nancy Glen TT100 in Loch Fyne in June 2015

Lifeboats, a coastguard helicopter and local boats have taken part in the extensive search of the area since Thursday evening.

At one point a remotely-operated underwater vehicle was used to investigate the fishing vessel on the sea floor but the operation was hampered by poor visibility.

And it is understood the entire Tarbert fishing fleet has also helped with the search efforts.

On Friday, the local police inspector said the search was taking its toll on the families of the missing men and the wider community.

Insp Julie McLeish said: "We are in regular contact with the missing men's families. It is a very distressing time for them and the local community as a whole."