A 24-year-old man has been found guilty of killing a father-of-eight after a row at the victim's home in Glasgow.

Anthony McKellar, was initially charged with the murder of Andrew Salina, 51, on 10 April last year but was instead found guilty of the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Mckellar described as having "a pure evil look on his face".

Simon Healy, 26, also stood trial for murder but was found not guilty.

Judge Lord Armstrong said McKellar had still been convicted of a "grave crime".

The killer initially told police he never knew the victim or had even been in the Roystonhill flat.

But the court was told an argument had taken place in the flat during the early hours of 10 April and McKellar had fatally struck Mr Salina on the neck.

After being hit, Mr Salina had managed to say: "There's no need for that, Tony."

Sentencing was deferred until next month.