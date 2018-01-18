Image copyright Google Image caption Wood was working at Hutchesons' Grammar School in Glasgow at the time of his offences

A former teacher at one of Scotland's top private schools is facing jail after making indecent videos of young girls.

Craig Wood admitted three charges of involvement with images of children.

The teacher at Hutchesons' Grammar School in Glasgow was caught with nearly 1,000 images of girls between nine and 15.

He made videos up to two hours long of him exposing himself to children the same age as his pupils.

Wood was working as a Maths teacher at the £11,000-per-year school in Glasgow when he was caught with the pictures.

He lost his job and faces being struck off as a teacher after being caught with some of the most extreme pictures.

Wood, who also used to work at Paisley Grammar School, convinced the girls to expose themselves to him during webcam chats.

There were so many victims of Wood's online behaviour that prosecutors were unable to say how many children were involved.

Online chats

Wood admitted making "indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children" at his home in Glenburn, Paisley, between 3 August 2014 and 23 February this year.

He also admitted possessing illegal images between the same dates.

And he admitted a third charge of forcing children to expose themselves to him, and exposing himself to them, during online chats.

As she called for background reports to be prepared and deferred sentence until next month, Sheriff Susan Sinclair warned Wood he could be jailed for the offences, saying: "A range of options are open to the court."

The prestigious school in Pollokshields, Glasgow, boasts Transport minister Humza Yousaf, TV presenter Carol Smillie and Radio 2 DJ Ken Bruce as former pupils.

A spokesman for the school said: "A member of staff at the Secondary School was immediately suspended when we became aware of the criminal charges.

"He no longer works at the school having left last year.

"Police Scotland has advised us that our pupils and staff have not been, and are not, at risk.

"All the relevant and required checks were carried out at his time of employment. These were satisfactory."