Maintenance workers have discovered 30 industrial bread baskets dumped down a sewer in Glasgow.

The unusual discovery was made last week by staff from Scottish Water when they lifted a manhole cover in Cemetery Road, Cardonald.

It took workers three hours to clear the plastic trays.

Scottish Water said it was an extreme example of inappropriate items in the sewage system, which could have caused serious flooding.

Maintenance operative Andrew Szolowski said: "Why anyone would think it was a good idea to throw these baskets down a sewer is beyond me - it's not clever and it could have caused serious problems with flooding.

"It took us around three hours to pull the baskets free, time which would have been much better spent elsewhere had the individual (or individuals) responsible thought about the consequences of their actions and not done this."

"This is an extreme example of inappropriate items being put into our waste water system. However, each and every day common household items - like wipes and cotton buds - cause blockages across Scotland's water network."

The number of sewer blockages in Scotland has fallen in recent years but still occur at a rate of about 100 per day.

About 80% of them are caused by people putting the wrong things down their sinks and toilets.