Image copyright Ashgill Care Home Image caption Annie Wallace passed away on 23 December

The funeral of a 103-year-old woman with no relatives will be attended by strangers, politicians and soldiers.

Annie Wallace was the last surviving member of her family when she passed away last month in Milton, Glasgow.

A handful of people were expected at Annie's cremation until church minister Rev Christopher Rowe appealed to the community for a proper send-off.

He will now conduct a full eulogy at 13:00 on Thursday at Colston Milton Parish Church.

'Absolutely fantastic'

Rev Rowe, who visited Annie before she died on 23 December, said: "I would be disappointed if we did not have 50, maybe even 100 people, which is absolutely fantastic.

"The solicitor acting as her next of kin had decided there would be a crematorium service.

"When I heard this, I was pretty determined to do something.

"Annie was a widow and had no living relatives but we have a church family, even if it's only a couple of dozen of us."

On the reaction so far, he added: "The response had been overwhelming.

"This really does reflect this community where people look out for each other.

"Annie was a fantastic singer who was very well loved and such a positive person.

"She would often say 'I'm hinging the gither'."

Image copyright Google Image caption A service will be held at Colton Milton Parish Church

The area's four councillors and two local police officers have agreed to attend while soldiers from the nearby 32 Signal Regiment will be pallbearers.

Rev Rowe and community campaigner Alex O'Kane secured the attendance of SNP councillors Allan Gow and Jacqueline McLaren and Labour's Robert Mooney and Gary Gray.

Mr Gray said: "It's the least we can do for this lady who lived a remarkable life."

Mr Kane also persuaded Inspector Craig Walker to send Police Scotland community officers and council chief executive Annemarie O'Donnell to supply flowers.

He said: "Everyone I have spoken to about Annie instinctively wants to attend her service to show their respect.

"Milton is known to many as a socially-excluded area but in reality most people know each other either directly or indirectly and there is always someone there to help out in times of need.

"When you hear the words 'police' and 'Milton' in the same sentence you may think of serious criminality, but in this case the police are showing their respects to one of our oldest residents which is really commendable."

Care home

Annie was born in nearby Possil in April 1914 and her tram driver dad James Minto volunteered for the Army that September, weeks after the outbreak of World War One.

He survived the war and returned home but died when Annie was a child.

Rev Rowe is a former soldier and chaplain to 32 Signal Regiment, who agreed to send six soldiers to carry Annie's coffin.

Annie passed away at Ashgill Care Home where she had lived for the past three years.

Some of the home's staff and residents are also due to attend.