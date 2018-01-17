Image caption The court heard Kelly was arrested last August when he returned home for a family wedding

A man involved in transporting almost £230,000 of "dirty money" has been jailed for four years.

Kevin Kelly, 47, had left Scotland for Portugal shortly after the crime in October 2014 but was arrested last year when he returned for a family wedding.

He was held after a large sum of cash from a cannabis deal had earlier been seized by police.

Kelly was jailed for six years in 1995 for dealing ecstasy and cannabis.

And he hit the headlines in 2012 when he was abducted and held captive by a gang on the Costa del Sol.

BBC Scotland understands the kidnap was ordered by Dublin-born crime lord Christy Kinahan over a drug debt.

Bound to bed

Kelly was freed by Spanish Police after they received a tip-off from the then Strathclyde Police force.

Footage released by the Spanish authorities at the time showed him bound to a bed wearing a pair of shorts.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Kelly had given the money and a mobile phone to the female driver of a car in Easterhouse.

It was later tracked to services in Cumbria.

The woman was stopped and £229,250 of money was found inside the car.

Kelly's DNA was found on the mobile phone.

In August last year, Kelly was arrested after officers became aware he may be living in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

It led to him admitting at the High Court in Glasgow to being involved in the transfer and removal of criminal cash from Scotland.

John Scullion QC, defending, said: "The money was not his.

"He was given a package to deliver."