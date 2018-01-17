Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some claim the issue could cost the council as much as £500m to resolve

Glasgow City Council is to have talks with unions over a dispute about equal pay for some women workers.

The dispute centres on the way some jobs were graded several years ago.

It meant workers such as cleaners and care assistants may have been earning less than men doing jobs deemed to be of equal value.

On Wednesday, the council agreed not to appeal against a court decision last year over the grading system and will discuss a settlement with the unions.

Thousands of current and former staff are expected to be entitled to a pay rise or backpay in compensation.

Some claim the issue could cost the council as much as £500m to resolve.

Campaigners won a legal case in August when it was ruled that a pay re-grading scheme may have been less favourable for women workers.

The Court of Session refused the council's bid to appeal this judgement.

Carol Ball, chairwoman of Unison's Glasgow City branch, said: "This is a great day for the low-paid cleaners, carers, caterers and others working for Glasgow City Council who have waited 10 years for pay equality. A great day, but just the first day in the process of moving to equality - because settlement takes time.

"Our members have waited long enough for the fair and equal pay they have worked hard for and deserve."

Amanda Brown, a Unison member and home carer, said: "It's been a long and difficult struggle to get Glasgow City Council to finally commit to treating women fairly. We work hard to deliver the services the people of Glasgow rely on and all we are asking is for women to be valued and treated equally."