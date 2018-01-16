Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Gormley is on "special leave" while the complaints against him are investigated

A sixth complaint has been made about the conduct of Police Scotland Chief Constable Phil Gormley.

The Police Investigations & Review Commissioner was already probing three complaints against Mr Gormley but it has now been asked to asses a fourth.

Two separate complaints are being considered by the Scottish Police Authority and by the force internally.

Mr Gormley, who has been on special leave since September last year, has previously denied any wrongdoing.

BBC Scotland understands the latest complaint was made to the SPA by a civilian worker.

The Pirc must now assess whether it merits a formal misconduct or gross misconduct investigation.

The third option available to Commissioner Kate Frame is to refer the matter back to the SPA.

The SPA confirmed it had referred a complaint to the Pirc.

A statement said: "This follows an assessment by the SPA which determined that, if proven, the allegations would amount to misconduct and require to be investigated.

"Complaint and conduct matters are confidential and the SPA will not provide any further comment on this case at this time."

A Pirc spokesman said: "The commissioner is now assessing the allegation to determine whether the conduct, if proved, would amount to misconduct, gross misconduct or neither and to establish whether an investigation is required.

"Whilst this process is underway, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

"In addition to this referral, the commissioner is currently carrying out three investigations into allegations of gross misconduct about the chief constable, which remain ongoing."