Image caption Mr Daniel was injured in a knife attack in May 2017

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a knife attack on Steven "Bonzo" Daniel in Glasgow last year.

Police said the man was detained after an intelligence-led operation in the Kent area.

It follows the attempted murder of Mr Daniel, 37, in Craighall Road, in the Port Dundas area, on 18 May 2017.

The 44-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Five men have already appeared in court in connection with the attack on Mr Daniel.