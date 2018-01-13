Man arrested after cash machine explosion in Clydebank
13 January 2018
A 48-year-old man has been arrested following an explosion at a cash machine at a row of shops in Clydebank.
Police were called to the incident at Premier Stores on Glasgow Road at about 23:40 on Thursday.
A 51-year-old man injured in the explosion is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition is described as critical.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday.