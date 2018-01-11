Image caption The attack happened on Lochleven Road at its junction with Dundrennan Road

Detectives are hunting a gang armed with knives who attacked a man and then escaped in a stolen BMW.

Police Scotland said the victim, who was in a parked Citroen Berlingo, was targeted on Lochleven Road in Battlefield, Glasgow.

The four men responsible fled the scene in a 17 plate grey BMW 3 series after the assault on 2 January.

The 37-year-old victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for minor injuries.

A force spokeswoman said the attack happened about 19:00 on Lochleven Road at its junction with Dundrennan Road.

'Car found ablaze'

The BMW, which had been stolen from the Giffnock area and fitted with false plates, was found ablaze at Linn Park Golf Club half an hour later.

Det Sgt Craig Warren said: "Extensive inquiries are continuing into this incident and officers have been carrying out inquiries in the local area and studying CCTV footage to identify the four men responsible.

"We believe that this was a targeted attack.

"This is a busy area and I would urge any witnesses to the incident who have not yet spoken to officers to come forward as they may have vital information that will assist our investigation."

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who saw a grey BMW 3 series being driven through the Battlefield or Linn Park areas.