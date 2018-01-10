Image copyright Google/ Police Scotland Image caption Mr Clark's car was found abandoned on the Kingston Bridge in Glasgow.

A man is missing after his his car was found abandoned on the Kingston Bridge in Glasgow.

Graham Clark, 54, was last seen by his mother at her home in Knightswood about 06:00 on Tuesday.

His green Mazda was discovered on the southbound carriageway of the bridge less than half an hour later.

Police said a full search of the River Clyde has been carried out over the last two days but no trace of Mr Clark has been found.

River search

Ch Insp Simon Wright said: "My officers are currently investigating Graham's disappearance and one line of inquiry is that he has fallen into the water after stopping his vehicle on the Kingston Bridge, and a full search of the water is being carried out by police divers with assistance from our partners.

"At this time I would urge any motorists who may have seen either Mr Clark or his car stopping on the Kingston Bridge around 0620 hours on Tuesday 9 January 2018 to contact Johnstone Police."

Mr Clark, who lives in Moorpark, Renfrew, is white, around 6ft and of medium build.

He has short, light brown hair and was wearing glasses.