Image copyright Google Image caption The HGVs were set on fire while parked in a lay-by on the A71

Two lorries were set on fire deliberately in an early-morning attack in Larkhall.

The HGVs were parked in a lay-by on the A71 between Canderside Toll and Stonehouse when the blaze happened at about 05:00 on Wednesday.

Police Scotland are investigating the incident and treating it as wilful fire-raising.

No-one was injured as both lorries were empty, but damage to the two trucks was extensive.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, in particular anyone who might have dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident.