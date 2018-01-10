Image caption David Baddiel is one of the headline acts at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

Stars including David Baddiel and Ed Byrne are set to take part in the biggest ever Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

The event, now in its 16th year, will feature more than 500 shows at 54 venues across the city in March.

Household names such as Tommy Tiernan, Rob Delaney, Limmy and Elaine C Smith will also headline gigs.

The programme includes The Comedians at The King's, a new TV stand-up show where all the acts are aged over 50.

It will include sets by Fred MacAulay, John Moloney, Gary Little and 21 other comics over two nights.

Other highlights include Alan Bissett's award-winning Moira at the Citizen's Theatre and Mark Thomas' new show about starting a comedy night in Palestine.

It will feature two aspiring comedians from the Jenin refugee camp.

The Stand Up Against MND benefit night will also return.

New venues

Festival director Sarah Watson said: "It's always exciting to announce the line-up and this year is no exception.

"As the festival grows we are proud to showcase diverse voices, styles and art forms - it's great to have two exhibitions in the programme and we're hugely pleased to welcome eight new venues to the festival including Tramway, Glasgow School of Art Student's Association and the Science Centre.

"There are shows to suit every budget and taste and I hope people will take a chance on someone new - you might just discover the next big thing."

Councillor David McDonald, deputy leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "Glaswegians are renowned for their hospitality and good humour so it's no surprise that we're home to one of the best comedy festivals in the world with this year promising to be the biggest and best event to date.

"An eclectic line-up of some of the greatest comedy performers from around the globe, as well as the very best of home-grown Scottish talent, are set to delight audiences across an even wider range of venues throughout the city."