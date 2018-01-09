Glasgow & West Scotland

Man arrested over murder bid near Morrisons supermarket

  • 9 January 2018
Morrisons, Paisley Road West Image copyright Google
Image caption The alleged attack happened near Morrisons on Paisley Road West

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempted murder near a Glasgow supermarket

Emergency services were called to Paisley Road West, near Morrisons, at about 00:45 on Monday.

A 24 year-old man was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and staff have described his condition as stable.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder."

He is expected to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

