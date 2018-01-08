Two men have gone on trial accused of modern slavery and human trafficking.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Robert McPhee and John Miller held three men in "slavery or servitude" at a site in Shotts, North Lanarkshire.

Prosecutors said the men were kept in squalid conditions and forced to carry out work for little or no pay.

Mr McPhee and Mr Miller, along with two other men, James and Steven McPhee, have denied all of the charges against them.

Between them, the four men face a total of 30 charges including violence, intimidation, abduction and detaining victims against their will.

'Fed dog food'

One of the victims was allegedly left in a shed for three days before James McPhee forced an eight-year old boy to pour petrol over him.

A naked flame is then said to have been brandished at him.

Prosecutors also claim the man was fed dog food, made to beg for water and forced to kiss the feet of James McPhee.

The charge - said to be racially aggravated - is alleged to have occurred at a number of locations including Bathgate, West Lothian.

Steven McPhee faces a number of the assault charges with one claiming he attacked a man with a brush, concrete slabs and a pick axe handle.

The trial before Lady Stacey is expected to last four weeks.