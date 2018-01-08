Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Steven Payne reversed the stolen car at Andrew O'Donnell

A car thief who tried to kill a man as he attempted to stop his vehicle being stolen has been jailed for eight years and eight months.

Steven Payne, 37, reversed at Andrew O'Donnell during the incident in April last year.

Mr O'Donnell had earlier clung on to his Volkswagen Polo as Payne took it from outside his home in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

Judge Lord Matthews told Payne he had acted "with very great recklessness".

'Great recklessness'

He said: "I accept you didn't go out intentionally to try to murder someone.

"You acted with very great recklessness as to the safety of your victim who was simply trying to stop you stealing his car. He could very easily have been killed.

"Thankfully his injuries were not very serious, but that is no thanks to you."

Mr O'Donnell, 26, had told the High Court in Glasgow he feared for his life when Payne reversed his car at him as he lay on the road.

He said: "If I had not jumped onto the pavement, I would have been under the car."

He later needed hospital treatment for a series of grazes and blisters as a result of the incident.

Payne denied attempted murder - insisting he had only gone out to steal that night - but a jury found him guilty.