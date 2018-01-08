A 69-year-old man has died after his car crashed off the road in South Ayrshire.

The man was driving a silver Ford Focus along East Road in Prestwick at about 14:00 on Sunday when it appeared to go out of control.

Police Scotland said the car then veered off the road before crashing into a hedgerow.

Emergency services attended but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Kevin Blackley, from Police Scotland's Divisional Road Policing Unit at Irvine, said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of East Road yesterday afternoon and may have witnessed what happened, or noticed a silver Ford Focus on the carriageway, to please get in touch."