Image copyright Google Image caption A man was found close to a school on Paisley Road West

An attempted murder inquiry has begun in Glasgow after a man was found seriously hurt in the street.

Emergency services were called to Paisley Road West, near to Lourdes Secondary School, at about 00:45 on Monday.

A man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition was described as stable.

Police closed the road between Berryknowes Road and Mosspark Boulevard to allow investigations to take place.

The road has since reopened.