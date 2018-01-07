A firefighter was injured after a crew was attacked at the scene of a fire in Glasgow.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the incident took place shortly after personnel attended a bin fire in Lenzie Terrace, Springburn, at 21:10 on Saturday.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The rest of the crew had to leave the scene.

A separate crew were given police protection when they were called out to a second bin fire in the same area at 21:55. That blaze was extinguished without incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service alerted police that a firefighter had been assaulted in Lenzie Terrace at 21:20 last night.

"Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing."

Image copyright SFRS Image caption ACO Lewis Ramsay said attacks on emergency responders were "completely unacceptable"

The fire service's assistant chief officer, Lewis Ramsay, described the attack as "completely unacceptable".

He said: "Our firefighters' main purpose is to save lives.

"It beggars belief when I hear that they have either been physically assaulted or verbally abused when trying to assist their communities.

"Attacks on emergency responders are completely unacceptable and I am sure the public would be outraged by incidents where their firefighters have been targeted.

"This type of behaviour not only prevents our crews from bringing any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion but it can impact on our emergency service colleagues including the police when they have to escort us at the scene."

He added: "But be left in absolutely no doubt that it is often down to a very small minority of individuals within those communities.

"I would like to take this opportunity to stress once again that this will not be tolerated because our firefighters absolutely do not deserve to be met with such behaviour."