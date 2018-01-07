Image caption Police say the man they are seeking following the assault was with a dog

Police have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to help them with their inquiries into a serious assault in Glasgow city centre.

The move came after a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital following an incident in Sauchiehall Street at about 03:00 on Friday.

The man police wish to talk to is described as being white and in his mid-to-late 30s.

He was with a dog, which was possibly named Rocco.

Det Con Kieran Guy, from Greater Glasgow CID, said: "A violent assault like this within Glasgow city centre cannot be tolerated and we seek the assistance of the public in tracking down those responsible."