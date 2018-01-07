Glasgow & West Scotland

CCTV images released after serious assault in Glasgow

  • 7 January 2018
CCTV image of man man and his dog
Image caption Police say the man they are seeking following the assault was with a dog

Police have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to help them with their inquiries into a serious assault in Glasgow city centre.

The move came after a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital following an incident in Sauchiehall Street at about 03:00 on Friday.

The man police wish to talk to is described as being white and in his mid-to-late 30s.

He was with a dog, which was possibly named Rocco.

Det Con Kieran Guy, from Greater Glasgow CID, said: "A violent assault like this within Glasgow city centre cannot be tolerated and we seek the assistance of the public in tracking down those responsible."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites