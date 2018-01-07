Image copyright Google Image caption Five men broke into the house before being confronted by the owner

Five masked men have attacked a man inside his house in Johnstone after forcing their way inside.

The raid on Newlandscraigs Drive in the Elderslie area took place at about 14:00 on Saturday.

When the gang were confronted by the owner, one of them pushed him over and assaulted him. Their victim then managed to lock himself in a bathroom.

The raiders then took money and jewellery before escaping from the rear of the house.

The 58-year-old householder was left badly shaken and was checked by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.

The robbers are thought to have made off in a vehicle which may have been parked nearby in Glenpatrick Road.

Balaclavas

The suspects were wearing balaclavas and one of them was around 5ft 7in tall, wearing a black bomber jacket and black gloves.

Det Sgt Alastair Semple said: "This has been an extremely frightening experience for the householder. Several personal items of jewellery have been taken, many of which hold great sentimental value and are irreplaceable to the owners.

"I am urging people in the area to think back and consider if they saw anything which they thought was a little odd. Did you see a group of men hanging around the street, did you hear anything suspicious?

"Was there a car or van which seemed out of place? Any small piece of information could prove vital in our investigation to trace the men responsible for this crime."

Detectives are especially keen to hear from anyone who was driving on Glenpatrick Road and may have dashcam footage showing anything suspicious going on.