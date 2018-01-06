Image copyright Fiona West Image caption Fiona West said she was "incredibly happy" to have her viola back

A musician with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) has expressed her joy at being reunited with her viola, a week after it was stolen.

Glasgow-based Fiona West had appealed on social media for its return after it was taken from the RSNO Centre in Glasgow on 30 December.

The viola was recovered on Friday, along with a colleague's violin which had also been stolen.

A £2,000 reward had been offered for their return.

The recovery came as an early birthday present for Fiona, who is due to celebrate her 70th on Tuesday.

She told BBC Scotland: "I am relieved and incredibly happy to have the viola back, as I've had it since 1970.

"Lots of people said to me they weren't used to seeing me with a sad face, but now everything is fine.

"Although my insurance would have covered the loss, I would much prefer to have my viola."

Image copyright Fiona West Image caption Fiona has had her beloved viola for nearly 50 years

Fiona's husband Stephen added: "It looked like Fiona's birthday celebrations were going to be put on hold but now we can all enjoy the big day."

In a tweet, the RSNO said: "After much heartache for our colleagues, we are delighted to report that the stolen instruments have now been recovered.

"Thank you to you all for your concern and support over the past days."

The theft of the viola was the second time in just over a month that Fiona had been parted from her beloved instrument.

In November, she left the viola on a train. Twelve hours later, it was anonymously returned to Glasgow Central Station.