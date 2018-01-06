Image copyright Google

A couple have been threatened in their home in Bearsden during an attempted robbery.

Their attacker fled the house in Cromalt Crescent after an alarm at the property was set off.

The 65-year-old man and 64-year-old woman were unhurt but police said they were left "extremely fearful and shaken".

Officers have issued a description of the man involved in the incident and appealed for information.

He was 5ft 9in tall and of stocky build. He wore a black jacket, black jogging bottoms and a hat. He also had his face covered.

The man spoke with an English accent.

CCTV

He is thought to have joined two other men outside the house before running towards Stockiemuir Road.

It is believed they got into a vehicle which was parked close to a BP petrol station.

Det Insp Jim Biggam said: "Thankfully nobody was harmed, or anything stolen during this incident however the couple have been left extremely fearful and shaken.

"We have been conducting door to door inquiries and checking CCTV within the area in order to trace the suspects involved and are looking for anybody with any further information to come forward and contact us.

"Were you in the area at the time, or perhaps at the nearby petrol station shortly after the incident? Do you remember seeing anything out of the ordinary?"