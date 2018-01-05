Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The men entered the Scotmid store in Law on Thursday evening

Masked men threatened a shop assistant with knives and an axe before stealing a three-figure sum in cash.

The three men robbed the Scotmid store in Law, South Lanarkshire, on 4 January at about 21:15.

Along with the money, they took cigarettes and alcohol before fleeing to a car parked around the corner on Muir Street.

Police are appealing for witnesses. All three men are described as about 5ft 8in tall and wearing dark clothing.

Det Con Iain Hughes at Wishaw CID said: "We are aware that there has been a recent increase in serious incidents in this area and we are looking at them both individually and collectively to establish any connection between the crimes.

"We are also increasing our uniform presence within the local area with additional patrols to help reduce any fear of crime."

The shop assistant was uninjured but left distressed.