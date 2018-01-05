Woman struck by bottle in station attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was hit on the shoulder by a beer bottle at Drumchapel Station

A woman was struck by a bottle at a Glasgow station after being harassed by a group of men.

The men boarded the train at Anniesland at about 17:25 on 22 December and one of them started harassing her.

When he was getting off the train at Drumchapel he threw a bottle of beer at her, hitting her shoulder before shouting sexual comments at her.

The man was white, in his late teens, about 5ft 10in, wearing a black beanie hat, tracksuit and air-max trainers.

British Transport Police said they would not tolerate such behaviour and appealed for information.