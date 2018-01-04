Image caption Shannon is also accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and supplying Mr Borland with ecstasy

A man accused of murder was giving CPR to his alleged victim when police and paramedics arrived, a court was told.

David Shannon, 28, denies murdering 41-year-old Spencer Borland by stabbing him on the body on 14 May last year.

A jury heard police arrived at a property in Campbell Place, East Kilbride, after receiving a call that a man was not breathing after a fight.

Mr Shannon is also accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and supplying Mr Borland with ecstasy.

PC Stephanie Taylor told the High Court in Glasgow that she arrived at the scene shortly after 05:00 after receiving a call saying a man was not breathing following a fight.

As she got out her police car she could hear a woman screaming and crying.

'He's dead'

The police officer said that in the flat she saw Mr Borland lying on the living room floor.

Asked by prosecutor Mark McGuire where Mr Shannon was, she replied: "He was on the floor performing CPR."

The officer added: "He kept saying 'he's dead, he's dead.'"

PC Taylor said that when the paramedics arrived and took over CPR from Mr Shannon he told her: "I gave him a gram of ecstasy."

The court was told that a 999 call was made from the flat saying that Mr Borland was in cardiac arrest.

Earlier in evidence, paramedic Karen Kidd said she noticed that Mr Shannon had a cut to his hand and asked how he had got that.

She said: "He replied 'he stabbed me on the hand and I stabbed him on the back'."

The court heard that paramedics who were performing CPR were told of this and when they turned Mr Borland over found he had a stab wound to his back.

As they turned him there was the sound of gas escaping and there was a trickle of blood.

The trial before judge Lord Ericht continues.