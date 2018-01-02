Image copyright Jen Orr Image caption Local people were evacuated as a precaution as the blaze took hold

Dozens of residents were evacuated from their homes as a blaze took hold of a garage in Lanarkshire.

Fire crews and police were called to the fire at in New Street, Stonehouse, at about 03:45 on Tuesday.

Those living close to the scene were moved as a precaution because of concerns about gas bottles in the building.

Firefighters used an aerial rescue pump to get the fire under control and no casualties have been reported.

Police Scotland confirmed people were allowed to return to their homes on Tuesday afternoon and that inquiries into the cause of the fire were ongoing.

Local councillor Margaret Cooper alerted local people via social media.

Image copyright Google Image caption The fire is believed to have started at premises in New Street

She posted: "The police have been in contact with me early this morning to share that there has been a large fire in New Street in Stonehouse.

"There were concerns about gas bottles in the premises. Residents have been temporarily evacuated for their safety. There are road closures currently in place in that area. No one has been injured."

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 3.46am on Tuesday, 2 January to reports of a fire that had taken hold within a car garage.

"Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances and an aerial rescue pump to New Street, Stonehouse, and firefighters used powerful water jets to tackle the flames.

"There are no casualties. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service remains in attendance."