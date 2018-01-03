Image copyright David McKeran Image caption The photography project took in car graveyards all over the world

A Scottish photographer has turned neglected boats and cars into a fundraiser for a Glasgow charity.

David McKeran's fascination with derelict transport has seen him cover thousands of miles over the last three years in countries including France, Spain, Cuba and Namibia.

Now he has turned his pictures of abandoned railway depots and car cemeteries into a glossy book.

The project's proceeds will go to homeless charity Glasgow City Mission.

Dramatic images

His trip started at the Bowling harbour boat graveyard on the River Clyde and after three years, turned into a book, titled Rack and Ruin.

Mr McKeran, who runs David McKeran Photography and is a partner with Matrix Business Growth Consultants in Glasgow, said: "Over the past few years I've been combining my passion for photography with raising funds for Glasgow City Mission, an organisation that's doing fantastic work tackling the challenges of homelessness.

Image copyright David McKeran Image caption David McKeran was drawn to the drama in the derelict vehicles

Image copyright David McKeran Image caption Capturing images for the book took three years

"I was told about the boat graveyard in Bowling and I found that the rotting wood, rusting metal and twisted shapes provided the scope for some dramatic images.

"I started to think about where else I could find more abandoned boats and other subjects which offered similar photographic opportunities.

"This led to a three-year project, visiting boat graveyards, car cemeteries and abandoned railway depots.

"I visited various sites in Scotland and England as well as trips to France, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Cuba and Namibia."