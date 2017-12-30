Three in court over M74 drugs find

Image copyright Google Image caption The van was stopped on the M74 near Abington in South Lanarkshire

Three people have appeared in court after police seized more than £600,000 worth of drugs.

Officers acting on intelligence found £300,000 worth of what is thought to be herbal cannabis after stopping a van on the M74 near Abington on Friday.

They later searched a property in Albion Street, Coatbridge, and found cocaine worth an estimated £325,000.

Gerrard Molloy, 43, Connor Molloy, 21, and Michelle Molloy, 46, appeared at Lanark Sheriff Court on Saturday.

They face charges related to drugs offences. They made no plea and were released on bail.