Flu and cold warning to hospital visitors

Image caption Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow is one of the hospitals affected

Scotland's largest health board has asked people with cold or flu-like symptoms not to visit patients in hospital.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said infections could be passed on to people who were already unwell.

The warning comes at a time when its hospitals said they were "experiencing the usual winter pressures".

Similar advice is in effect across NHS Highland, and at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

NHS Grampian said a "high number" of cases of both influenza A and influenza B were being seen.

Infection prevention

Special infection prevention and control measures have been put in place in a bid to to limit the spread.

The advice from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde covers hospitals including Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Gartnavel General and Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The trust's deputy director of public health, Dr Emilia Crighton, said: "Influenza is more than a bad cold and even young healthy people can feel unwell with flu for a week or more.

"We would urge anyone who has experienced any flu symptoms within the last 48 hours not to visit hospital as it could be passed on to patients who are already very unwell.

"If you are well enough to visit, please remember to keep your hands clean by washing and using antibacterial gel. Clean hands are the best way to stop spreading infection."